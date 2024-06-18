Shawnee wins WBL All-Sports Trophy
VW independent sports
LIMA — Shawnee has been declared the winner of the 2023-2024 Western Buckeye League All-Sports Trophy.
The Indians won or shared seven WBL titles during the academic year – boys cross country, boys golf, volleyball, boys swimming, boys tennis, girls tennis (with Ottawa-Glandorf) and boys soccer (with Celina and St. Marys Memorial). Shawnee finished with 150.5 points, compared to 142.5 for Ottawa-Glandorf.
The Titans finished with one more outright or shared championships – girls cross country, girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, girls swimming, girls and boys track, girls tennis (with Shawnee) and boys soccer (with Shawnee and St. Marys Memorial).
Four other schools finished with over 100 points – St. Marys Memorial (138), Celina (131), Wapakoneta (129) and Van Wert (101).
Points were awarded for each of 20 sports according to the final WBL standings. First place was awarded 10 points, second place nine points, third place 8 points etc.
Here is a summary of 2023-2024 Western Buckeye League champions:
Fall sports
Boys cross country: Shawnee
Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys golf: Shawnee
Girls golf: Celina
Football: Wapakoneta and Celina
Boys soccer: Celina, St. Marys Memorial and Shawnee
Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls tennis: Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf
Volleyball: Shawnee
Winter sports
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys bowling: St. Marys Memorial
Girls bowling: St. Marys Memorial
Boys swimming: Shawnee
Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf
Wrestling: Wapakoneta
Spring sports
Baseball: Wapakoneta and Defiance
Softball: Defiance and Kenton
Boys tennis: Shawnee
Boys track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf
POSTED: 06/18/24 at 3:32 am. FILED UNDER: Sports