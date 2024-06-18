Shawnee wins WBL All-Sports Trophy

VW independent sports

LIMA — Shawnee has been declared the winner of the 2023-2024 Western Buckeye League All-Sports Trophy.

The Indians won or shared seven WBL titles during the academic year – boys cross country, boys golf, volleyball, boys swimming, boys tennis, girls tennis (with Ottawa-Glandorf) and boys soccer (with Celina and St. Marys Memorial). Shawnee finished with 150.5 points, compared to 142.5 for Ottawa-Glandorf.

The Titans finished with one more outright or shared championships – girls cross country, girls soccer, boys and girls basketball, girls swimming, girls and boys track, girls tennis (with Shawnee) and boys soccer (with Shawnee and St. Marys Memorial).

Four other schools finished with over 100 points – St. Marys Memorial (138), Celina (131), Wapakoneta (129) and Van Wert (101).

Points were awarded for each of 20 sports according to the final WBL standings. First place was awarded 10 points, second place nine points, third place 8 points etc.

Here is a summary of 2023-2024 Western Buckeye League champions:

Fall sports

Boys cross country: Shawnee

Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys golf: Shawnee

Girls golf: Celina

Football: Wapakoneta and Celina

Boys soccer: Celina, St. Marys Memorial and Shawnee

Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls tennis: Shawnee and Ottawa-Glandorf

Volleyball: Shawnee

Winter sports

Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys bowling: St. Marys Memorial

Girls bowling: St. Marys Memorial

Boys swimming: Shawnee

Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf

Wrestling: Wapakoneta

Spring sports

Baseball: Wapakoneta and Defiance

Softball: Defiance and Kenton

Boys tennis: Shawnee

Boys track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf