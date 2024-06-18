Walls named first scholarship winner

VW independent sports/submitted information

CONVOY — The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) has announced that Crestview High School graduate Evan Walls is the 2024 recipient of the first annual SHIELD scholarship.

The son of Bill and Kim Walls, He plans to attend Baylor University in the fall and plans to study mechanical engineering and hopes to join the Air Force ROTC on campus. He intends to earn his degree and then make a career out of serving in the armed forces following graduation.

Evan Walls (68) has been awarded the first annual SHIELD scholarship. Photo submitted

As a Crestview Knight football player, Walls primarily played positions along the offensive and defensive lines. He was regarded as a quiet and reliable leader among his teammates, and he worked incredibly hard to become a dependable mentor within his playing units. The members of The SHIELD hope that this $750 scholarship award will help him with his educational goals at Baylor University.

The members of the SHIELD scholarship committee included Shaun Balliet, Ben Schamp, Luke Gerardot, and Chad Pugh. These former Crestview players and coaches reviewed applications from graduating Crestview football players and managers.

“Evan had a very strong essay that felt sincere about his accomplishments, and improvements but what he gained from Crestview and how Crestview Knight football positively affected his life,” Schamp said. “Each year he made improvements both on and off the field that led him to where he is today to continue reaching his goals.”

“He realized the game of football was much more than blocking and tackling,” Balliet said. “He made a commitment to developing himself, embraced his coaches and teammates and exemplified the foundational characteristics associated with receiving this scholarship. Evan’s playing career was a product of hard work, discipline, and commitment. His future plans appear to be following a similar path, and it is evident Evan values being part of something greater than himself. I appreciate his decision to serve our country and know he will be a great role model within our Crestview football family.”

The SHIELD (Crestview Football Alumni Association) is committed to supporting the growth and development of Crestview football players at the youth, middle school, and high school levels within the Crestview community. SHIELD members develop fundraisers that develop financial resources that can be directed toward the purchase, maintenance and development of resources for the Crestview youth, middle and high school programs. This is the first year of the scholarship for graduating players and managers.

For more information about how you can help with The SHIELD’s mission for Crestview football, please contact James Lautzenheiser or Trent Kreischer.