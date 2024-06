Committee of the Whole to meet Monday

VW independent staff

Van Wert City Council’s Committee of the Whole will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 24, to discuss the police department. First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler requested the meeting at the June 10 meeting but did not elaborate.

The meeting will be held in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Council’s regularly scheduled meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.