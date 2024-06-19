Double dip weekend at the NPAC!

By Quincy Thompson

Get ready to re-live the 80’s glory days with Get Poison’d, the premier Poison tribute band. This electrifying performance will be held at the Niswonger this Friday. Fans of the iconic rock band won’t want to miss this chance to hear all their favorite hits live. Get Poison’d will take the stage at 7:30 p.m., kicking off our third Feel Good Friday concert. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Be aware that due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, we want to ensure the safety and comfort of both our performers and attendees. The concert is being moved inside the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. This is still a free community event and we invite all to attend. Feel Good Fridays are powered by the Van Wert County Foundation.

On Saturday night Southern rock fans can get ready for an unforgettable night as the legendary band Molly Hatchet takes the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Known for their powerful sound and high-energy performances, Molly Hatchet is set to deliver a show that will have fans dancing in their seats.

With a career spanning over four decades, Molly Hatchet has become a staple in the Southern rock genre, blending elements of blues, country, and hard rock. The band rose to fame in the late 1970s with hits like “Flirtin’ with Disaster,” “Gator Country,” and “Whiskey Man,” all of which remain fan favorites to this day.

Tickets range from $19-$59 for an evening of Molly Hatchet. Doors open at 6:30PM with the concert starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday in person or call at 419.238.6722. Get your ticket 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.