Lottery, Ohio CCC announce partnership

Submitted information

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Lottery and Ohio Casino Control Commission have announced a partnership with RecoverMe.



RecoverMe is a mobile application that helps individuals gauge their gambling behavior using assessment tools, flexibly engage with sessions based on evidence-based therapy and track their gambling habits. RecoverMe also contains additional services for individuals who are in crisis and need emergency support.



RecoverMe uses two of the most widely recognized and respected methods of gambling treatment – cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and mindfulness. RecoverMe also uses the Canadian Problem Gambling Severity Index (PGSI) which is the same tool the Ohio uses in the Ohio Problem Gambling Survey that is disseminated every five years.



Ohio is the first state in the US to offer this kind of support and protection.