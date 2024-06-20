Car-truck accident

Van Wert County Sheriff’s deputies and Scott Fire & EMS were summoned to Elm Sugar Road in Union Township shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, after a truck and car collided. A report states the truck ran a stop sign and struck the car, which later had to be pulled out from under the truck. The driver of the car, a 16-old Paulding County resident, was transported for treatment of minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for failure to observe a stop sign. VWCO Sheriff’s photos