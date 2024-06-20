Dinah Ann Mitchell

Dinah Ann Mitchell passed away June 18, 2024, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center, at the age of 63.

She was born to Howard and Anna (Rack) Mitchell on March 8, 1961, and graduated from Springfield High School in 1979.

For over 25 years Dinah worked in management for various retail stores. Her free time was spent outdoors gardening, playing with her four dogs, and fixing up her house. Handy to the core, Dinah was willing to help her family when something needed fixing. She loved Diet Mountain Dew with an occasional salty snack, but hosting her family for the holidays and special occasions was her favorite.

Her fiancé Randy Miller and his children (Dan, Autumn, Amber) were an important part of her life.

Preceding her in heaven is her father, Howard Mitchell.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Nicole (Dave) and Melisa (Josh); grandchildren, Gracie, Hope, Evan, Ava and Zoe; mother, Anna; sisters, Darlene (Scott), Doris (Ron), and niece Kat.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Walker Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Hwy, Holland, Ohio, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution toward the animal shelter of their choice.