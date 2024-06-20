Light docket in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

A handful of criminal hearings were held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings. Court was not in session on Wednesday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth, a federal holiday.

Plea changes

Samuel Cassidy, 22, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He also admitted to violating bond by failing to appear at court, probation and electronic house arrest. New bond was set at $25,000 cash or surety and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 31.

Timeth Shepherd, 29, of Cincinnati, changed his plea to guilty to two counts of forgery, fifth degree felonies. Judbe Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9:30 a.m. July 31.

Arraignment

Zachariah Williams, 39, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to a prosecutor’s bill of information for breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. July 25.

Bond violation

Jessica Thompson, 38, of Van Wert, admitted to violating her bond and intervention in lieu by failing to report to probation and failing drug screens. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 10 a.m. July 31.

Extension of intervention in lieu of conviction

Judge Burchfield extended intervention in lieu of conviction for Zachary Brinkman, 36, of Van Wert, for one year in order to allow him to finish paying court costs.