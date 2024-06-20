Lincolnview BOE prepping for 2024-2025 school year

Superintendent Jeff Snyder talks about hosting an open house in August. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Lincolnview officials are planning to showcase the district’s elementary addition and renovation project during an open house in August. During Wednesday’s school board meeting, board members and Superintendent Jeff Snyder set the special open house for Sunday, August 11, with the time yet to be determined. The project is nearing completion, and board members toured the area later in the meeting.

Much of Wednesday’s meeting centered around preparations for the 2024-2025 school year.

Snyder noted that school lunch prices will likely increase for the upcoming school year.

“Food commodities continue to increase,” he said. “We haven’t had any increases the last two years and we will probably bring an increase to you at the next meeting. We’re going to poll the districts around us to see where they’re at and we’ll give a recommendation at the July board meeting.”

During his report to the board, Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall said master scheduling is complete and he said students will be able to pick up schedules beginning August 6, then walk their schedules and meet their teachers during an open house from 6-7:30 p.m. August 12.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said she’s finished class lists for the upcoming school year and will post those on Final Forms and she’s preparing for a staggered kindergarten start. More information will be available next month.

In personnel matters, the board approved a three year administrative contract with Jim Bowen, maintenance supervisor/transportation coordinator, and one year contracts for Courtney Waltmire, elementary secretary; Kim Snyder-Lott, district office secretary; Tanya Etgen, latchkey coordinator, and Jennifer Bush, elementary intervention specialist.

The board also approved a one year classified staff contact for Allison Youtsey, transportation secretary; supplemental contracts for Clay Erman and Karla Bowersock, joint softball coaches; personal services contracts for Eric Giessler, assistant varsity baseball; Nick Leeth, JV baseball; Seth Zuber, freshmen baseball; Shawn Hovlid, eighth grade baseball, and Keli Ralston, seventh grade baseball, along with extended service supplemental contracts for Jordan Dues, career tech vocational agriculture, 40 days; Jay Hoersten, industrial tech, five days; Brenda Leeth, jr. high/high school guidance counselor, 20 days; Mike Archinal, instrumental music teacher, 20 days, and Deb Stetler, high school librarian, 10 days. Tanner Crowle was approved as a volunteer high school baseball coach. Craig Staley was approved as an hourly bus maintenance employee and Lucy Rice was approved as a bus runner.

Board members accepted the resignation of Tim Anson Moody as director of the community center – athletic grounds, effective June 28

The board approved a number of other agenda items, including:

A service agreement with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

A transportation services agreement with Van Wert County DD Board services.

A memorandum of understanding with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for the upcoming school year.

Membership with the Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding.

An agreement with Scott Equity to supply gas and diesel fuel for the schools.

An agreement with 4-K Tire of Delphos to supply tires for buses, school vans, the band truck and other equipment as needed for the 2024-25 school year.

Athletic ticket prices, athletic workers and officials pay.

The Lincolnview Elementary student handbook with a minor revision.

In other business, the board approved resolutions honoring girls and boys state track participants Bryleigh Moody, Conner Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Kreston Tow and Cody Ricker, along with NWC champion baseball and softball players and coaches.

The board also met in executive session to discuss contract negotiations with classified staff but outside of adjournment, no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, to close out the current fiscal year. The regular July meeting will be held Wednesday, July 24. Both meetings will be held in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.