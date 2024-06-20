Market on Tully, cornhole tourney set

VW independent staff/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Days ‘Market on Tully” will be held on Saturday July 13. Vendors will be setting up at 9 a.m. on West Tully St. and the market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. rain or shine.

Spaces are 10×10 each and the cost is $25 for the day. Vendors will be responsible for their own table, chairs, and canopy if they choose to use one. Registration forms are available on Facebook or contact Jason at 419-749-4181. Make checks payable to Convoy Community Days and mail form and non-refundable payment of $25 to P.O. Box 642 Convoy, 45832.

Convoy Community Days will hold a cornhole tournament, with bags flying at 12 p.m. July 13, at Edgewood Park. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. It will be 100 percent payout. Sandwiches and beverages will be available. Contact Gary Schaadt at 419.203.5577 for more information and to register.