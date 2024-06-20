YWCA of Van Wert County announces capital campaign

The YWCA of Van Wert County has announced a fundraising campaign to replace its current facility. Scott Truxell/VW independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County has officially announced the launch of a multi-year capital campaign to build a new facility that will serve survivors, children and families in the community.

According to a press release, this quiet phase of the campaign is the next step in the YWCA’s long-standing mission to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The YWCA also shared there will be many opportunities for public involvement moving forward.

Plans call for the new facility to be built on nearly 3.5 acres of land across the street from the Marsh Foundation on Lincoln Highway in Van Wert. It would replace the current aging facility on E. Main St, which among other things, does not have central air conditioning. The fundraising goal is $15 million and approximately $1 million has been committed so far.

For over 100 years, the YWCA has championed the rights and well-being of the most vulnerable populations. As the needs of the Van Wert community have changed, so have the YWCA’s services and programs. The new facility will expand the number of people the YWCA can serve and will feature long-term housing units, which will address a critical need for affordable housing in Van Wert. The YWCA remains committed to providing safe living spaces for survivors and their families and focusing on youth development, enrichment and nourishment.

YWCA President/CEO Kimberly Laudick said the YWCA is grateful for the collaboration with The Marsh Foundation, KO Consulting and architects from Garmann Miller in this endeavor.

“We are embarking on an exciting journey,” she stated. “A new facility will shape the future of the YWCA along with the services and programs we provide to our community. We are standing at a pivotal moment in our community’s history.”

For more information about the YWCA’s capital campaign, its plans for the future, or to make a donation, contact Laudick at klaudick@ywcavanwertcounty.org or 419.238.6639 x102.

Laudick will be a guest on this Sunday’s Commissioners Corner/Mayor’s Conference program on 99.7 WKSD and WERT 1220AM/104.3. The program will air at 8:20 a.m. and Laudick will provide more information.

The YWCA is partially funded by United Way and Van Wert County Foundation.