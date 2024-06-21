Assistance available starting July 1

The Van Wert County Department of Job and Family Services Department/Ohio Means Jobs Van Wert County will be accepting applications for housing or utility assistance starting on Monday, July 1, through Friday, July 26, (or until funding runs out) for individuals aged 60 and older.

Eligible individuals/families will receive assistance (one-time payment) up to $500. The program is based on funding availability.

Requirements:

Applicants must be 60 or older (does not need to have a minor child in the home). The total household gross income cannot exceed 250 percent of the federal poverty guideline.

Must be a Van Wert County resident.

Must list the last 30 days worth of income (everyone over 18 in the household) or self-attestation form.

Social security cards for all household members.

Completed application packet.

Most recent copy of utility bills or a letter from a mortgage company/landlord, whichever the applicant would like assistance with.

Application packets can be picked up or completed at the Ohio Means Jobs Office located at 120 E. Main St., Van Wert. Anyone with questions should call 419.623.4437.