Courthouse work

Extreme heat? No problem for these workers who have been busy outside the Van Wert County Courthouse this week. According to County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger, crews are redoing the concrete curbs around the landscaping, including removing some of the flat concrete and pouring new in its place. Several old smaller trees have been removed and those will be replaced by several Japanese maples and a host of ornamentals. The large pine tree at the southwest corner will remain. Scott Truxell/VW independent