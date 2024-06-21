Heat changes today’s downtown plans

VW independent staff

A reminder that due to the extreme heat, the Main Street Van Wert Block Party, originally scheduled for 4-10 p.m. today has been postponed and rescheduled for August 9. Tonight’s Feel Good Fridays concert series has been moved from Fountain Park to the air conditioned Niswonger Performing Arts Center. The Poison tribute band “Get Poison’d” will perform at 7:30 p.m. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert is free of charge.