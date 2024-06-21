Marijuana legislation on Monday’s city council agenda

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Call it what you will – marijuana, cannabis, pot, weed, etc. – it figures to be the main topic at Monday’s meeting of Van Wert City Council.

Council members are scheduled to cast a third and final vote on an ordinance that would lift the city’s ban on medical marijuana dispensaries within the city limits, with a simple majority vote in favor required for passage. The vote after the first reading was 6-1 and 5-1 on the second vote, with Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald absent from the meeting. Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers cast both no votes.

If approved, it would open the door for a licensed medical marijuana dispenary to set up shop in any B-3 zoned area. A third and final vote on B-3 zoning is also on the agenda.

There could be a twist or two. At the June 10 council meeting, Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas floated the idea of putting the medical marijuana dispensary issue before city voters, but it wasn’t immediately known if that’s a legal option. Law Director John Hatcher said he’d research the issue and he’s expected to report his findings Monday night.

If a medical marijuana dispensary is allowed to open in the city, it could apply to the state to sell recreational marijuana, which was legalized by Ohio voters last November. However, city council could vote at some point to ban recreational marijuana sales.

A new piece of marijuana-related legislation is on Monday night’s agenda.

It would prohibit anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using cannabis in the city. Ohio Revised Code already has such a ban, but it doesn’t spell out the penalty for anyone who violates the law. The proposed local legislation would make it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by 30 days in jail and a $250 fine.

A similar piece of legislation is also on the agenda for the first time. It also calls for up to 30 days in jail and a fine up to $250 for anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products. State law already prohibits anyone under 21 from buying and using those products, but the law doesn’t specify the punishment.

Another piece of proposed legislation on Monday’s agenda would allow the city to make announcements and notifications electronically on the city’s website, instead of via paper.

Monday’s regular meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St. Prior to the meeting, at 6 p.m., a Council of the Whole meeting will be held to discuss the police department. The public is welcome to attend both meetings.