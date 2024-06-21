New VWPD officers

Van Wert Police Chief Doug Weigle welcomed three new full-time officers on Thursday (left to right) – Justin Hammoned, Mario Marino and Calvin Fackler. All three were sworn during a brief ceremony at the Van Wert Municipal Building. Each of the new officers must complete a four-month field training program, which is included in a one-year probationary period. Mayor Ken Markward and Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming are also pictured. VWPD photos