Northwest State CC receives state grant, updates plans

NSCC trustees and officials take part in a wall signing event on Thursday. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The future home of Northwest State Community College’s Van Wert campus has received a nice and somwhat unexpected financial boost.

During a planned wall signing event and media tour on Thursday, NSCC President Dr. Todd Hernandez announced the satellite campus on E. Sycamore St., the former Kennedy Manufacturing building, has been approved for a sizeable grant from the state’s One Time Strategic Community Improvement Fund.

“Early on we were told we would probably get around $1 million even though we asked for significantly more,” Hernandez said. “State Representative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) called me last night and said we were awarded $3.4 million for phases II and III.”

The money will go toward such necessities as a new roof, new HVAC, ADA restrooms and more.

“We need to get with our architects and see exactly what we can do,” Hernandez said. “We’re excited about it – it’s a large space and will provide a much needed service in Van Wert and Paulding counties.”

He added the goal is to have the renovations complete in time for the spring, 2025 semester, which begins in January.

“I was looking at their (Alexander & Bebout) faces when we said that and they seemed calm and comfortable with that,” Hernandez said with a chuckle. “They initially gave us a date of early February and I talked to them about how important it is to move that up three weeks because that’s the start of the spring semester and if we miss that, the earliest we can start classes in a limited way is mid-March. By moving it up two or three weeks, we should be able to get enrollment going quicker, sooner, faster, and they were willing to meet the challenge.”

Hernandez said once the long vacant building is transformed into a college campus, NSCC will offer two-year degrees and certification in various fields such as accounting, IT, electrical engineering and others, plus core college courses. Credits earned locally will be transferable to four-year degree programs at other public colleges and universities.

After remarks by Hernandez and Van Wert Campus Dean Dr. Jon Tomlinson, Board of Trustees members and others participated in a wall signing, then briefly toured the facility.

Tomlinson said NSCC will hold a job fair for people interested in part-time teaching positions. One-hour online sessions will be held via Zoom at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. next Wednesday, June 26, and hourlong in-person sessions will be available at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at the main NSCC campus in Archbold. For more information or to register, go to careers.northweststate.edu.

Plans for a Van Wert NSCC satellite campus were originally announced in early 2022. NSCC purchased the 50,000 square foot building for $495,000.