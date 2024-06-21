Stephen Michael Wood

Stephen Michael Wood, 73, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at his residence.

He was born on July 31, 1950, to John and Winnie (Honaker) Wood, in War, West Virginia.

He was an owner-operator of Steve Wood Trucking, LLC and retired from Wolverine Packing Company. Steve also worked on the railroad for several years after his service in the United States Army. Steve was a vehicle enthusiast and a true wheeler-dealer. From car lots to back roads, if it caught his eye, it became his project. His vision extended to buildings and houses. Steve’s keen aesthetic transformed the broken into something beautiful.

Throughout his life, several animals were lucky to have a home with Steve as each was considered one of his own. Steve carried a pocket full of quick wit and stories that would bring a smile to anyone’s face. His generous nature didn’t know a stranger but if you were his true friend, you were his family.

He is survived by his three children, Jennifer L. Wood, Amanda M. Wood, and Matthew S. Wood, all of Van Wert; his grandchildren, Deven Detwiler, Karlee Detwiler, Lanee Wood, and Jacksen Stemen; a brother, Ray Wood of Winchester, Kentucky, and a sister, Jane May of Scottsdale, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles, Richard, John and Kenneth Wood; and sisters, Gladys Quercio and Marvin Smith.

Visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 6 p.m. A graveside burial service will be held at a later date.

Steve was a life member of the V.F.W. in Van Wert. A celebration of Steve Wood’s life will be held at the V.F.W. from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 28.

