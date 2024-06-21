Temps topped 90 degrees all week

VW independent staff

As expected, extreme heat blanketed Van Wert County and the entire region this week. High temperatures throughout the week topped 90 degrees.

Sunday: 92

Monday: 97

Tuesday: 91

Wednesday: 92

Thursday: 96

Friday: 95

According to Van Wert County EMA Director Rick McCoy, thunderstorms that popped up on Wednesday produced rain in some spots in the county, including Ohio City (.21), Willshire (.17), Wren (.06), Scott (.04). McCoy said other locations around the county remained dry.