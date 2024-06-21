Work to continue outside courthouse

VW independent staff/submitted information

Crews have been replacing concrete in front of the Van Wert County Courthouse and work will continue through at least next week.

The front doors of the courthouse will be closed next Wednesday and Thursday to pour and chisel the concrete. If all goes as planned, the doors will reopen on Friday, June 28. The back door of the courthouse will be unlocked during regular business hours to accommodate staff and visitors. Since there are several steps at the back entrance, county officials are advising that if someone cannot use the steps to get to the elevator, they should call the department they are seeking, and someone will come downstairs to assist them.

Signs will be posted on both the front and back doors of the courthouse.