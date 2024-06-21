YMCA announces youth golf clinic

Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County will be hosting their annual free youth golf clinic July 15-19 at Hickory Sticks Golf Club in Van Wert. The clinic is available for youth ages 7-12 years old. The 7-9 year olds will have their clinic July 15-17 and the 9-12 year olds will go from July 17-19. Each session will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. with a little overlap on July 17 with both groups. Clubs are available (please request during registration).

The YMCA’s free youth golf clinic will be held next month. Photo submitted

Golf course staff and specialists teach the clinic and they will focus on swinging techniques, chipping, putting, driving and irons, course etiquette, and games and activities to practice skills.

The clinic will conclude with some fun games, activities and prizes. Register by calling or visiting the YMCA of Van Wert County. For more information about this event and other programs, please contact the Van Wert YMCA at 419.238.0443, visit www.vwymca.org, or email corey@vwymca.org.

The YMCA in Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and the United Way of Van Wert County.