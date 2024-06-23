AAA3 seeking council, director members

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Area Agency on Aging 3 is recruiting new members for their Advisory Council and Board of Directors. Potential members must reside in the Area Agency on Aging 3’s service area, which includes, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Hardin, Mercer, Putnam and Van Wert counties. Minority and older individuals living in rural areas are encouraged to apply for a member position. There are several positions available for both the Advisory Council and Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors consists of 11 members, one from each of the seven county service area and four who are considered at-large. Appointments are for three-year terms. The board directs the business of the agency and represents the employees and individuals. AAA3 is looking for board members who serve and have a background in accounting/banking, business background, hospital/health care setting, physicians or physician assistants. The Board of Directors meets monthly on the 4th Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.

The Advisory Council members meet at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday, every other month. They serve to represent lifestyles and cultures of each county AAA3 serves and assists in meeting the needs of this area’s seniors. Each county in the AAA3 service area is represented by 4 individuals. AAA3 is looking for Advisory Council members who have experience serving seniors, or serve as an emergency responder.

Anyone interested in serving on either the Board of Directors or Advisory Council, contact Steph Lane at AAA3, 419.222.7723 ext. 215 or email slane@psa3.org. Applications may also be downloaded from AAA3’s website, www.aaa3.org/about-us, under the Board of Directors information.