Joe Allen Howell

Joe Allen Howell, 88, of Convoy, passed away at his home Thursday morning, June 20, 2024, surrounded by family in Crestview, Florida.

He was born on July 17, 1935, in Arcanum, to Russell “Bud” Howell and Helen Elizabeth (Owens) Howell.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Clarabelle Howell; two brothers, Larry and Ralph, and his former spouse, Delores “Dee” Howell (Simpson).

A stranger to none and welcoming to all who called him family, Joe was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his children, Wayne A. (Christina) Howell, Yvonne K. (Brian) Phillips, and Elizabeth O. Howell; a brother, Tom Howell; grandchildren, Marcus A. (Anissia) Howell, Elizabeth, Cheyenne, Sadie, Dakota “Skye”, Cassandra; great-grandchildren, Miles, Hayes, Alester, and Ellie, as well as countless nieces and nephews.

After graduating from The Ohio State University in 1953, Joe taught generations of local Van Wert County and Mercer County high school students, remaining an avid high school sports fan and devoted Buckeye until his death. He enjoyed spending his free time volunteering at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, The Salvation Army, and the Recycling Center of Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home, Van Wert. Calling hours will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, with private interment to be held at a later date.

Preferred memorials: the Salvation Army of Van Wert.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.