Marcia Lou (Hoy) Priest

Marcia Lou (Hoy) Priest passed away at Vancrest Skilled Nursing facility surrounded by family on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

She was born September 19, 1944, in Van Wert, to Burton Hoy and Loma (Dunlap) Hoy, who both preceded her in death.

Marcia was also preceded in death by a sister, Phyliss (Hoy) Max, and grandson Tyler Priest.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bob, whom she married on December 2, 1962, in Grover Hill; her daughters, Robin Priest, of Glenmore and Rhonda (Jeff) Cunningham of Bluffton, Indiana; her son, Bob (Karlene) Priest of Van Wert; her sister, Greta (John) Szabo. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, Carsan, Hunter, and Dalton Cunningham, Ericka (Casey) Gibson, Reagan and Cassie Priest, two step-grandchildren: Tyler (Haley) Williams and Morgan (Taylor) Guinther, as well as two great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

Her life was marked by a profound dedication to her family and her passion for horses. As a devoted 4-H advisor, Marcia inspired many young minds, sharing her expertise and love for horses. Her accomplishments in showing her horses is a testament to her dedication and love for the animal, earning her numerous awards over the years. Marcia especially loved cross-country trail riding as she found joy and peace in exploring the outdoors on horseback. Her adventures on the trails were as much about the journey as they were about the destination and competition. Bob and Marcia began racing thoroughbreds in the 1980’s and continue to own and race today.

Professionally, Marcia dedicated the majority of her life to working as a bookkeeper for a family owned business, Ed Bolton and Sons. Her unwavering commitment made her an invaluable asset to the company and throughout the years a member of the family. She later retired from Wortman Brothers, concluding a distinguished career marked by integrity and excellence. Above all Marcia’s greatest accomplishment was the love and care she poured into her family and friends. Her warm heart, unwavering support, and selfless dedication were the cornerstone of her life, leaving a mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her. Her legacy of love, strength, and passion will continue to inspire and guide her loved ones for generations to come.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home, Van Wert. Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Van Wert Woodland Cemetery.

Preferred memorials may be directed to Wesley Church or to the Van Wert County 4-H Exchange Club.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.