Shawn Michael Kimmet

Shawn Michael Kimmet, of Delphos put his kickstand down for the final time the evening of Thursday, June 20, 2024, after a year long journey with brain cancer. He was surrounded in his home by his loving family and friends.

He was born with his twin sister, Dawn Richelle on July 24, 1971, in Lima to Robert C. and Susan M. (Nagel) Kimmet who both survive in Delphos. Dawn preceded him home to the arms of Jesus February 21, 1973. He married his “person” and best friend Kimberly (Gillespie) Kimmet on July 11, 2020, and she survives in Delphos. Shawn also gained the honorary title of Padre to three stepsons on that day. Connor Army of Cridersville, Corbin Army of Van Wert and Colson Army of Delphos.

Also surviving are his brother, Ryan M. Kimmet and his wife Crystal K (Voorhees) Kimmet; two nephews, Logan B. Kimmet and his wife Justine P. (Cook) Kimmet and Blake R. Kimmet all of Delphos. He is also survived by many family members who will all miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Carl M. Kimmet and Margaret R. (Hickey) Kimmet Bellman; paternal step-grandfather, John Bellman; maternal grandparents, Arnold G. (Dutch) Nagel and Alice B. (Kill) Nagel, and cousin Justin Runser.

Shawn was a 1990 graduate of Delphos St. John’s and attended University of Toledo where he attained a bachelor of business administration degree. He resided in Toledo for many years after graduation, was employed in banking positions and moved back to Delphos in 2006. For the last 17 years he was employed by Unverferth Manufacturing in both Kalida and Delphos where he was a welder but was best known far and wide for his exceptional talent as DJ for his own business All Occasions Professional DJ Service. Over 28 years he provided the very best for countless couples on their special day and took pride in making it absolutely perfect for them, as he did in everything he did. He also provided his service as the resident DJ at the I Don’t Care Grill in Van Wert during the years it was in operation.

Shawn loved spending time with his family, working on the house and landscaping and wanted to make it a perfect place to call home. His love of riding his Harley was known by everyone and was a big part of his life, if just riding around town, in poker runs or on multi state trips with friends. He never met a stranger that didn’t immediately become a friend and was loved deeply by all who knew him. Shawn brought an infectious smile and light into the room that lasted even after he left and his absence will not only be felt by his family but he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Friday, June 28, at Weber Funeral Home, Delphos. Funeral services will be held at the same location at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service on Saturday at the Eagles in Delphos. The family also asks for anyone wanting to come together for a celebration of life in honor of Shawn to join them starting at 5 p.m. Saturday also at the Eagles. This will be to share in lots of laughs and stories just as Shawn would want from all those who knew and loved him so very deeply. There will be a cash bar/food available at this time.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: St. Mark’s Lutheran Church or to the charity of choice.