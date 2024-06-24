Bluegrass string band coming to NPAC

By Quincy Thompson

The renowned Yonder Mountain String Band is set to light up the stage at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on Friday, October 4. This highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable evening of exceptional bluegrass music, community spirit, and entertainment.

The Yonder Mountain String Band, originating from Nederland, Colorado, has been a staple in the progressive bluegrass scene since forming in 1998. The band is known for its innovative sound that blends bluegrass with elements of rock, alternative and improvisational music. Yonder Mountain brings their high-energy sound and psychedelic light show into rock n’ roll settings with tremendous success, proving it possible for a bluegrass band to not only exist in, but excel in, a rock world without employing drums.

The current lineup features founding members Dave Johnston (banjo) and Ben Kaufmann (bass), alongside Adam Aijala (guitar), Allie Kral (violin), and Nick Piccininni (mandolin). Their seamless chemistry and dynamic performances have earned them a loyal fan base and critical acclaim.

The Yonder Mountain String Band will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on October 4. Photos submitted

Hosting the Yonder Mountain String Band is a significant event for the Van Wert community. The Niswonger Performing Arts Center has long been a cornerstone for cultural and artistic events in the region, and this concert underscores its commitment to bringing top-tier talent to our local stage. They have played notable venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Ryman Auditorium, The Troubadour, and The Fillmore, just to name a few.

For Van Wert, this performance is more than just a concert– it is an opportunity to experience the vibrant energy and innovative spirit of a band that has continually pushed the boundaries of bluegrass music. Yonder Mountain String Band’s visit is expected to draw fans from all over, fostering a sense of community and shared appreciation for live music.

Whether you are a long-time fan of bluegrass or new to the genre, Yonder Mountain’s performance will leave you inspired and exhilarated. Their live shows are renowned for their spontaneity, virtuosic musicianship, and the infectious joy they bring to the stage. Moreover, this event supports the ongoing efforts of Van Wert LIVE to enhance the cultural fabric of Van Wert. Your attendance helps ensure that world-class performances continue to be accessible to our community.

Tickets range from $25-55 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, July 2. Members can purchase tickets now. Become a member today to get your perfect seat. For more information and to purchase tickets, stop out to the Niswonger during box office hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or call at 419.238.6722. Get your tickets 24/7 at vanwertlive.com.