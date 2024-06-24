VW Chamber hosting Happy Hour

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Happy Hour from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday June 26, at The Edition in downtown Van Wert. The first “My Story Series” will feature Van Wert County Commissioner Thad Lichtensteiger and Van Wert County Treasurer Jeff McIntoch, who will explain their roles for the county.

“Thad and Jeff have interesting stories to tell from their personal and professional lives,” Van Wert Chamber CEO Mark Verville said. “They have chosen to serve Van Wert County in a meaningful and important way and we wanted to give people the opportunity to meet them in a relaxed setting.”

The event is free with no registration needed.