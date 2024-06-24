Council holds off on medical cannabis dispensary vote

Approximately 40 people packed Council Chambesr at the Municipal Building Monday night. Scott Truxell/VW independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A final vote to rescind a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries in Van Wert has been delayed until the next meeting of Van Wert City Council, which will be after the July 4 holiday.

During Monday night’s meeting, Van Wert City Council tabled a pair of ordinances related to medical marijuana – the one that would lift the ban and another that would restrict a dispensary to any B-3 zoned area within the city limits. The reason – council members plan to vote on additional legislation that would prohibit recreational marijuana sales. The legislation is expected to be approved at the July 8 meeting, and all three pieces of legislation would go into effect at the same time.

Before the decision was made to delay the final vote, Law Director John Hatcher told council the issue of allowing a medical marijuana dispensary could not be put before city voters. Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas floated the idea at the last council meeting.

The hot button topic was the subject of a lengthy discussion during Monday’s meeting. More than 40 people packed council chambers and several spoke on the issue. Many were in favor of allowing medical marijuana sales, but were not in favor of recreational sales. Two people in attendance questioned why it was necessary given that Delphos, on the Van Wert County side, already has a dispensary.

Robert Wilson, who manages Vape and Smoke on Towne Center Blvd. spoke at previous meetings and he spoke again during Monday’s meeting.

“There’s been as many deaths in marijuana overdoses as there have been unicorn deaths this year,” he stated. “As it is addictive to some people, yes, everything is addictive – we already know this – caffeine, alcohol, opioids, it’s all addictive if you let it.”

During a previous meeting, Wilson said his store plans to apply to the state to become a medical marijuana dispensary if the ban is lifted.

Medical marijuana became legal in Ohio in 2016 and last November, Ohio voters approved a ballot issue that made recreational marijuana legal. However, municipalities do have the power to prohibit recreational marijuana dispensaries. Another part of the law states a household is allowed to grow up to six pot plants at home.

Another piece of marijuana legislation had its first reading Monday night. It would prohibit anyone under 21 from purchasing, transporting or using cannabis in the city. Ohio Revised Code already has a ban, but it doesn’t include a penalty for anyone who violates the law. If ultimately approved, the local legislation would make it a fourth degree misdemeanor, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $250 fine. The vote was 6-0 in favor, with two more readings to come.

A similar piece of legislation had a first reading as well. It also calls for up to 30 days in jail and a fine of up to $250 for anyone under 21 who uses, consumes or possesses tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and/or vapor products. State law prohibits anyone under 21 from buying and using those products, but the law doesn’t specify the punishment.

“This is finally going to allow the schools to do something about this, law enforcement and the juvenile court to do something about it,” assistant prosecutor Dillon Staas told council members.

Council’s July 8 meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.