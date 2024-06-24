Random Thoughts: state hoops update

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers around the changes coming in the girls and boys basketball state tournament. A recent article in the Toledo Blade outlined some of the pending changes, changes that will change the way the tournament has run since its inception in 1923. The article confirms some things that many of us have suspected for months and it brings up positive and negative points. In my opinion, it’s a very well written piece.

Final Four

While OHSAA has yet to confirm this, Joe Balough, executive director of the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association said the OHSAA is moving forward with plans to change the format of the tournament, something many people believed would happen.

In the new format, state semifinal games in Divisions I-VII will be held at neutral, regional sites the weekend before the state tournament. For example, those games could be played at venues such as the University of Toledo or Bowling Green State University.

The winners of those games will then advance to the finals at the University of Dayton. This will hold true for both the girls and boys tournaments, on successive weekends.

Finals in two-day format

While a potential three-day finals tournament was floated, it appears the finals will be played over two days, again for both boys and girls – Friday and Saturday. Three games will be played on Friday and the remaining four games the following day/night.

I have to admit, I like the Friday-Saturday format better than possibly Saturday and Sunday. Sunday gives everyone a day to return home and rest up a bit. I’m sure teachers and school administrators prefer Saturday and Sunday.

For those asking why not stick with the current format, semifinals and semifinals all at one place over the course of a few days – it’s simply not feasible with the expanded tournament. There are three new divisions, which means six more semifinal games and three more championship games. Realistically, it just wouldn’t work, especially given the fact that Dayton also hosts NCAA First Four games.

Split sites?

It’s been suggested that holding the tournament at two different sites may work – UD Arena and Wright State University’s Ervin J. Nutter Center. In my mind, that option actually could work. I’m not sure state championship games could be played at the Nutter Center, given the fact that it has less than half of the seating capacity as UD Arena, but smaller school semifinal games could certainly be played there, then all championship games could played at UD Arena. Of course, Wright State would have to be willing to host games. I suppose it’s something that could happen in the future.

Other changes

Under the new expanded format, just 64 teams will be placed in Divisions I and II, which means that sectionals will likely be eliminated in those two divisions. Instead, those teams will start with district competition.

The Blade also pointed out that the season could be shortened by a week for teams in Divisions III-VII. Perhaps some teams will be playing sectionals while the regular season is going on. Scheduling is difficult enough, especially around the holidays and especially when the holidays are during or near the weekend.

Cart before the horse?

Did the OHSAA put the cart before the horse when deciding to expand the girls and boys tournaments? Perhaps.

Personally, I still think it should have been voted on by all member schools instead of a nine member executive board. Maybe it still would have been approved, which is fine, but why not let the schools decide?

The fact that the OHSAA is still working out the details is a little troubling. This is something that should have been figured out before the vote, or at the very least, the new format should have been delayed until the 2025-2026 school year.

As always, if you have thoughts or questions, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.