Active shooter training this Saturday

VW independent staff

A reminder that a large law enforcement presence will be at Van Wert High School/Middle School this Saturday, June 29, as part of local active shooter training.

Van Wert City Schools, along with the Van Wert Police Department, the Van Wert Fire Department, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will conduct the drill at the middle school and high school from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. that day. During that time, no one will be permitted to enter any of the buildings.

Approximately 100 student volunteers will take part in the drill, along with 20 staff volunteers.