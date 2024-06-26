Early morning accident

The Van Wert Fire Department, along with Middle Point Fire & EMS were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. 30 and Mendon Road at approximately 6 a.m. this morning, after a collision involving a truck and a car. The northbound car had pulled from Mendon Road onto the highway and was hit by the eastbound truck. One person was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer