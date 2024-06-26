Man arrested after stand-off on Tuesday

VW independent staff

WILLSHIRE — A Willshire man was taken into custody after a stand-off that lasted approximately four hours on Tuesday.

According to a report from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, it began at 9:43 a.m. when deputies went to a residence on Walcott St. in the village to serve a warrant issued by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Deputies had knowledge that Chad Alan Harter, 45, was inside the residence, but would not answer the door. Deputies then stood by the perimeter of the residence while a search warrant was obtained.

The Van Wert Police Department’s Special Response Team was dispatched to assist with the search warrant. Willshire Fire and Wren EMS were also dispatched to stand by as a precaution. At approximately 1:40, Harter was taken into custody and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Harter is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.