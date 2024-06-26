Nancy Ann Shaffer

Nancy Ann Shaffer, 65, of Spencerville, passed away peacefully in her sleep early Saturday, June 22, 2024, in her home.

Nancy was born on June 5, 1959, in Lima, to Donald John and Beatrice Elizabeth (Lindeman) Kaverman.

Nancy graduated from Delphos St. John’s High School in 1977. She attended florist school at Hixon’s School of Floral Design. Nancy was rich in all the good deeds she did for others. She was a smiling face and sympathetic touch to those in need as they walked through the doors of Fettig’s Flowers for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church Lima where she served on various committees. Nancy enjoyed cooking meals for all of the holidays, countless trips shopping with her best friend Kathy McCollow and her monthly dinners with “the girls.”

She is survived by her father, Donald Kaverman; her husband, William “Bill” whom she married September 22, 1990, and a daughter, Calla Miller of Spencerville. Since 2018 her life has been dedicated to being the best Mimi to her grandchildren Henry and Sawyer Miller.

Also surviving are a brother, Larry Kaverman of Toledo; mother-in-law, Dorothy Shaffer of Delphos; brothers-in-law, Brent Shaffer of Spencerville and Richard (Patty) Shaffer of Delphos; niece, Cassandra (Kane) Baumgartner of Delphos, and nephew, Cory Schimmoeller of Coumbus.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice Kaverman, and father-in-law, Rex Shaffer.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, with a prayer service starting at 7:45 p.m. at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Spencerville with Father Hunyor officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Spencerville Cemetery.

Memories may be shared and viewed by visiting www.baylifffuneral.com.

In honor of Nancy, preferred memorials may be given to the Spencerville Ambulance Service.