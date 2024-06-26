Ries stepping in as Rotary Club president

VW independent staff/submitted information

Mark Verville presided over his last meeting as Van Wert Rotary Club president last week.

“It was a pleasure to work with a fine leadership team made up of some highly engaged community members, Adam Ries with 1st Federal Van Wert, Kevin Matthews with Van Wert County Council on Aging, Ben Cowan with Cowan and Son Funeral Home, Andrew Bashore with BRSW, Inc.Terra Bonifas with 1st Federal Van Wert, Amanda Schulte with 1st Federal Van Wert, and retired Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Linda Stutz,” Verville said. “It was wonderful to collaborate with organizations like the YWCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert County Ag Society and Vantage Career Center among others over the last year.”

Adam Ries will assume the role of president on July 1.

“I know he will do an excellent job for the Rotary Club,” Verville stated.

Rotary International is a humanitarian service organization which brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization.

To learn more about Rotary International click here. For more information regarding Van Wert Rotary Club, contact Amanda Schulte at amanda@1stfedvw.com. Like and follow Van Wert Rotary on Facebook.