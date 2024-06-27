5K to be held on Labor Day in Elida

Submitted information

ELIDA — Area LifeWise Academies are joining together to hold a 5K race fundraiser at 9 a.m. Labor Day Monday, September 2.

The course will start and end at the Sunnydale House next to Elida Elementary School and wind through the village of Elida. Volunteers are welcome to line the streets along the route to encourage participants.

The entry fee is $22 for age 17 and above and $12 for those under age 17 if registered by August 3. The first 600 participants registered will receive an insulated cooler bag from the Lewis Family McDonald’s Restaurants.

Participants are encouraged to select one of the participating sites and start a fundraising page. Those sites include: Allen East, Bath, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Elida, Perry, Shawnee and Spencerville. LifeWise-Perry is the newest member to the Allen County sites. They are scheduled to launch their program this fall.

To register for the LifeWise for Allen County 5K, go to actslifewise5k.com.

LifeWise is a Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI) program, which provides Bible instruction to public school students. Students are released from public school during the school day to attend, provided the program is off school property, privately funded and parent permitted. As of May 2024, 1900 students participate at the aforementioned sites.

The event is sponsored by the Lewis Family McDonald’s and the Tom Ahl Family of dealerships. The event is being coordinated by ACTS Ministries, the parent company of WTLW TV-44 and WOSN, as well as ACTS Character Academy.