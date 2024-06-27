Authorities arrest suspected road rager

VW independent staff/submitted information

ANTWERP — A suspect in an apparent out-of-state road rage incident was arrested in northern Paulding County late Thursday afternoon.

Jeremiah Nix

According to Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, officials with the Allen County, Indiana Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police stopped a commercial vehicle on U.S. 24 just east of the Ohio/Indiana state line shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday. They were assisting law enforcement officers from Jasper County, Missouri, who were tracking a commercial vehicle driven by Jeremiah Jerome Nix, 37, of Greenville, Mississippi.

Once deputies from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived at the traffic stop, Indiana law enforcement already had Nix detained. Communication continued with authorities from Jasper County and an arrest warrant was sent to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office for one count of unlawful use of a weapon, shooting from a motor vehicle at a person, and one count of assault.

Nix was booked in the Paulding County Jail. He’ll face an extradition hearing at a date and time yet to be determined.

Details of the alleged road rage incident were not immediately available.