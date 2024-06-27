Board approves tax abatement and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A wide-ranging number of topics and agenda items were covered during Wednesday’s meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

The board approved a 15-year, 100 percent enterprise zone agreement, also referred to as a tax abatement, with Alliance Automation. Alliance plans to build a 70,000 square foot addition to its existing facility, which will result in 100 new jobs. The agreement already has the approval of Van Wert City Council.

After hearing from Treasurer Troy Bowersock, the board closed out fiscal year 2025 and approved temporary appropriations for the new fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Bob Priest talks about this Saturday’s active shooter drill. Scott Truxell/VW independent

The board approved the hiring of Abi Bretz as a long term substitute language arts teacher at the Van Wert School at the Goedde; Avery Cowan as a fifth grade teacher and L. Paige Gerardot as a high school intervention specialist.

Board members also accepted the retirement resignations Rick Allen, high school/middle school head custodian, and Jill Wermer, elementary school paraprofessional. The board also accepted the resignation of high school paraprofessional Eli Alvarez.

During his report to the board, Assistant Superintendent Bob Priest reminded the board of this Saturday’s active shooter training, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the middle school and high school.

“A lot of people are giving up time for that, students and staff that are coming in and we also will have representation from Lincolnview and Vantage that will be here,” he said. “The highway patrol, the fire department, EMTs, the Van Wert Police Department, the sheriff’s department, all of them are collaborating to put this drill together. It’s all for the betterment and safety of our students and I’m very grateful for that.”

Priest also noted that new playground equipment has been installed at the Early Childhood Center but said it’s still off-limits to the public until signs are removed.

Superintendent Mark Bagley updated progress at Eggerss Stadium and noted the old press box has been taken down and framework for a new press box is going up. He also said concrete work is in the finishing stages and said framing is nearly complete for the concession stand and bathrooms. A list is expected soon for legacy and naming rights. In addition, Bagley told the board a special Cougar Pride surprise is coming in August.

Approval was given to preschool, kindergarten, elementary, middle school and high school handbooks for the 2024-2025 school year, along with a service contract agreement with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center.

High school athletic director Trent Temple presented the board with an overview of 2023-2024 athletics and noted the school hosted 250 home events and took part in 368 away events, with 268 athletes participating. Van Wert did not win or share any WBL titles during the previous school year but did have a number of student-athletes that earned all-league, all-district or all-Ohio accolades. He added seven recently graduated seniors plan to play sports at the collegiate level and he noted 82 percent of student-athletes were scholar-athletes, including 87 percent of fall athletes. Track and field coach Nate Hoverman also addressed the board about success at the state level and he presented three of his runners – Mia Rager, Harper Roop and Kendra Deehring.

The board also heard a presentation from Van Wert High School Principal Chuck Rollins on vaping and excessive tardiness/absences (see story above).

The next regular monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.