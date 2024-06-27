Elks honor Vaughn

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently participated in the Eagle Scout Court of Honor for Wesley Vaughn, who is a member of Boy Scout Troop 31, sponsored by the First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. Vaughn was presented an American flag and an Eagle Scout Certificate from the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He also received a letter of commendation and a special citation from Randy P. Shook, Grand Exalted Ruler/National President. His Eagle Scout project was the renovation and construction of a memorial garden at the Van Wert Council on Aging. Pictured from left to right are Greg Amstutz, Black Swamp Council Representative, Eagle Scout Wesley Vaughn and Michael C. Stanley, Lodge Scouting Liaison. Photo submitted