Library vandal one of 14 people in court

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

A man accused of vandalizing the Brumback Library last fall was one of seven people sentenced in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court this week. Judge Martin Burchfield presided over each of the hearings and seven others.

Todd Bruseau, 48, of Van Wert was sentenced to 180 days in jail for vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 180 days already served. Brusseau was arrested last November after using a flag pole to break two windows on the front of the library, and causing damage to several bubble lamps and glass to a flood light. Damage estimates totaled several thousand dollars. He was originally charged with two counts of vandalism and entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity, then underwent two competency exams. He agreed to plead guilty after it was ruled he was competent to stand trial. In exchange for the guilty plea, one of the charges was dismissed.

Ecco Burker, 39, of Coldwater, was sentenced to up to six months at the MonDay Center in Dayton, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 200 hours of community service for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree. Burker is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Ashley Paige, 30, Van Wert was sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years of community control, 30 days in jail at a later date, and 100 hours of community service for illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC program benefits, a fifth degree felony. She must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment, and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees, monthly probation fees and court costs.

Chad Ratliff, 46, of Van Wert was sentenced to 18 months in prison with credit for 89 days already served and ordered to pay court costs for domestic violence, a fourth degree felony.

Abbey Eutsler, 37, of Van Wert was sentenced to 63 days in jail with credit for 63 days already served for illegal use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or WIC Program Benefits, a fifth degree felony, and 180 days on a second charge of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. She was also ordered to pay court costs.

Jeremy Cole, 33, of Celina was sentenced to three years of community control, 90 days of electronic house arrest with a curfew, and 30 days in jail at a later date for pollution of state land and water, a third degree misdemeanor and having weapons while under disability, a third degree felony. He must undergo substance abuse assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Zachary Smith, 25, of Van Wert was sentenced to 30 days jail with credit for one day already served, three years of community control, and 30 days in jail at a later date for domestic violence, a fifth degree felony. He is to possess no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, mental health and substance abuse assessment and treatment.

Two defendants changed their pleas this week.

Kevin Clune Jr., 18, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty of theft, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for 9 a.m. August 14.

Rickie Welker, 41, of Van Wert changed his plea to guilty of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a third degree felony, and obstructing official business, a fifth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. August 28.

Three defendants were arraigned on various felony charges.

Kristina Diltz, 44, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a fourth degree felony, and another count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2.

Justin Diltz, 69, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was set for 8 a.m. July 10.

April Diltz, 45, of Van Wert entered a not guilty plea to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 10.

Two other separate and unrelated hearings were held this week.

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City admitted to violating his bond by violating his curfew. Judge Burchfield set new bond at $10,000 cash or surety and scheduled a pre-trial conference for 9:30 a.m. July 10.

Christopher Knuth, 39, of Van Wert was found competent to stand trial after an evaluation at Court Diagnostic in Toledo; A pre-trial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. July 24, and bond was continued at $100,000 cash or commercial surety. He’s charged with failure to register as a sex offender, a third degree felony.