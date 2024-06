Annual July 4 parade is next Thursday

VW independent staff

Van Wert American Legion Post 178’s Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4.

The parade will start at the intersection of N. Tyler St. at E. Main St. and will go to the 100 block of N. Shannon St. The staging area will be the parking lot of Northwest State Community College, with setup starting at 10 a.m.