DORA comes to downtown Convoy

VW independent staff

CONVOY — The Village of Convoy now has a DORA district.

Convoy Village Council recently approved the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, which is in the downtown area. Limits are posted by signage.

DORA cups can be purchased at Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ and at Cheers and Gears. Beverages must be purchased in DORA cups and must be consumed within the DORA limits. Cups are only allowed in businesses displaying “DORA Beverages Welcome” signs.