Hohman named winner of scholarship

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced the awarding of a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Kaden Hohman.

The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk Members. Hohman graduated from Lincolnview High School in May and will be attending Bowling Green State University this fall. He’ll major in health sciences.

During high school Hohman was class president his junior and senior years, Service Club president, Spanish Club president and student council president. He also was involved in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, theater and cheer and participated in cross country and track and field.

Kaden Hohman has been awarded a $4,000 scholarship. Photo submitted

He is also involved in dance, all-star cheer, classroom assistant, volunteer cheer coach and dance convention assistant at Kim Hohman’s Dance Works.

Hohman is the son of Dan and Kim Hohman.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships awarded each year. Van Wert Lodge is proud to have been a sponsor for Hohman during the competition.