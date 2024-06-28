John Craig Callow

John Craig Callow, 67, of Ohio City, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday evening, June 27, 2024, at Lima Memorial Hospital. His death followed a sudden cardiac event and was unexpected.

He was born on October 9, 1956 in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to John W. and Marilyn “Dot” (Thatcher) Callow. His parents both preceded him in death.

Craig was a member of Pleasant View Church where he had previously served as the Sunday school superintendent, elder and song leader. He was also a member of the NRA and the Van Wert Stroke Support Group.

He was a 1974 graduate of Crestview High School and graduated from Lincoln Technical School with a degree in diesel mechanics. Craig had worked at Kennedy Kuhn in Van Wert for ten years and was a self-employed truck driver for over 25 years.

He is survived by two brothers, Brian (Cindy) Callow and Kerry (Julie) Callow both of Ohio City; and nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Mark) Boyer, Elliot (Katelyn) Callow, Victoria Callow, Joe (Chloe) Callow, Erin (Brad) Camenisch, Ami Callow, Layne Callow, and Grace Callow.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Pleasant View Church, Ohio City, with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City. Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 1, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Indiana, and one hour prior to the service at church on Tuesday.

Preferred memorials: Gideon’s International.

