Klopfenstein secures funds for district

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives passed Substitute House Bill 2 on Thursday, approving the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects across Ohio. State Presentative Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) said the capital budget will make historic investments in local community projects.

Klopfenstein has secured $9 million to fund capital investments that will impact the 82nd House District and the surrounding region, including funding for Fort Jennings Park to replace a critical bridge that connects the village of Fort Jennings to the community park.

Roy Klopfenstein

“I look forward to the positive impact these projects will make in our community,” said Klopfenstein. “Investing in parks offers numerous benefits to our community.”

Furthermore, the Capital Budget funds for the 82nd House District will contribute to updating the outdated wiring at the Defiance Fairgrounds to meet current code standards.

Additionally, the Paulding County Ag Society Racetrack will benefit from these funds with the installation of energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures.

“I am committed to enhancing our community’s infrastructure and supporting our agricultural institutions with these vital upgrades,” said Klopfenstein. “These improvements will ensure safer, more efficient facilities that will benefit everyone in the district.”

In addition to these initiatives, one-time funding has been secured for 4-H Camp Palmer, renovation funds for Northwest State Community College’s Van Wert Campus, and to extend the runway at the Van Wert County Regional Airport.

Substitute House Bill 2 awaits the signature from the Governor.