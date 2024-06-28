Man killed in car-pedestrian crash

VW independent staff

PAULDING — The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal car-pedestrian crash that occurred in Paulding County late Thursday night.

A report from the Van Wert patrol post said the accident occurred at approximately 10:35 p.m. on County Road 138, west of County Road 117 in Jackson Township. Trooper said Christopher Lynn Smith, 44, of Paulding was walking eastbound on County Road 138 when he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Jessica Renee Sauder, 33, also of Paulding.

Smith was transported to Paulding County Hospital. where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Department, Paulding Fire and EMS and Gideon’s Wrecker Service.