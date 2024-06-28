Paulding Co. trail plans get big boost

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — The Paulding County Trails Committee, in partnership with the Paulding County Commissioners, has announced a significant development in community enhancement – the allocation of $730,000 for recreational trail development.

This transformative project aims to redefine mobility, recreation, wellness, and accessibility for residents across Paulding County.

“These funds provide funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities,” says Kylie Schnipke, District 1 LPA Coordinator, ODOT. “I’m excited that Paulding County, who has never received these funds before, will be able to benefit from this program.”

The Paulding Trail Project will help with important county needs such as safety, health, and economic growth. By building inclusive pathways, the committee is ensuring everyone can reach activity centers and essential services easily, while also encouraging walking and biking.

Phase 1 of the Paulding Trail Project will connect the Black Swamp Nature Center to Lela McGuire-Jeffery Park on the west side of the Village of Paulding.

The visionary initiative is more than concrete and asphalt, it is a path to a safer, healthier, and more vibrant way of life, and the benefits extend far beyond physical health.

“An enormous amount of research supports the fact that trails are associated with increased physical activity and improved physical and mental health and well-being,” said Anna Gurney, Education Specialist at Paulding Soil and Water Conservation District,

Investing in nature trails has a ripple effect, making the whole community better. A report by the National Association of Homebuilders found that having a trail nearby is the second-most cited community amenity by prospective home buyers. Additionally, numerous studies have shown that having trails nearby increases property values.

“Recreation is vital for communities, bringing fun, money, and energy,” said Erica Noggle, Executive Director of the Paulding Area Chamber of Commerce. “This trail project will benefit our local businesses and give our community a safe place to enjoy nature.”

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2027. To learn more about the project, additional proposed phases or how to support the project click here.