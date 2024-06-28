Salvation Army seeking help with assistance programs

The Van Wert Salvation Army has seen an increase in requests for food assistance. Scott Truxell/VW independent

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Salvation Army in Van Wert has several food programs to help those in need in Van Wert County and that need is growing. With children out of school for the summer, the Salvation Army’s numbers continue to grow.

The first program is the food pantry, which has seen an increase from people needing assistance.

“Every week people in our county request food from our pantry,” Commanding Officer Deborah Weigner said. “We have new people who have never received food from our program and need assistance .We are constantly purchasing food for our pantry.”

The second program is the Salvation Army’s feeding program.

“Each Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. we serve take-out lunches to anyone who requests and needs a lunch,” Weigner said. “Our numbers have been growing between 350-400 lunches in two hours.”

To keep these programs going, the local Salvation Army’s advisory board has helped with some fundraising ideas scheduled for the month of July.

On Wednesday, July 3, Beer Barrel in Van Wert will have a “dine-to-donate” program. Between 5-8 p.m. that day, 10 percent of your bill will go to the Salvation Army, but you must say you want to donate to the local Salvation Army .

On Friday, July 5, the Salvation Army will man the concession stand at Fountain Park for the Feel Good Fridays concert series, featuring the Johnny Folsom 4.

Friday and Saturday, July 19-20, the Van Wert Salvation Army will be standing outside of Walmart with a kettle collecting funds for the food programs, and throughout July, there will a countertop kettle at the Salvation Army thrift store and Brookside in order for people to donate to the programs.

“We need to have these fundraising programs to keep these programs strong to feed the people in our neighborhood.” Weigner stated. “When we help with food they can concentrate on all the other bills they have.”

Donations may be dropped off at the Salvation Army Office, 130 N. Cherry St., or mailed to the Salvation Army, PO Box 791, Van Wert. Please put food programs in the memo.