Friday night concert

The Lee Warren Band rocked Fountain Park Friday night with classic rock, country and even some 80s ballads. The performance was the fourth show in the Feel Good Fridays Concert Series, sponsored by Van Wert Live. Each Friday night concert in the park is free of charge and concessions are available. The Johnny Cash tribute band, the Johnny Folsom 4, will take the stage at 7:30 this Friday night. Photos by Bob Barnes/VW independent