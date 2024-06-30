Schedule of events released in Van Wert

VW independent staff/submitted information

The City of Van Wert has released a list of offerings and events planned for the month of July.

Offices closed

The Van Wert Municipal Building will be closed will be closed on Thursday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday. Van Wert Municipal Court will be closed as well.

Brush pickup

The city’s next brush pickup is scheduled for Monday, July 8. Residents must have brush out by 7 a.m. that day.

Place the brush by the curb and do not place it near poles, trees, etc.

The city will not pick up limbs larger than four inches in diameter or more than feet long. The city will not pick up brush that has been left behind by a professional tree trimmer or private contractor. If a homeowner utilized a trimming service, they are responsible for disposing of the tree.

The city’s final scheduled brush pickup will be September 9.

July events

The American Legion Post 178 Independence Day parade will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 4. Setup time will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade route will start at the intersection of N. Tyler St., on E. Main St., to the 100 block of N. Shannon St. The staging area will be the parking lot of Northwest State Community College.

The city’s Independence Day fireworks display will be begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the Van Wert High School parking lot.

Black Mark Mafia, LLC’s car show will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The street closure will be Pratt St. by the Auto Zone property.

The Van Wert Freedom Cruise will be held from 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, July 13. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave.

First United Methodist Church’s Operation Back to School event from 12-6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Fountain Park. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St., to Central Ave., with both corner intersections to remain open.