Active shooter training

The Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Van Wert Fire Department and the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol conducted joint active school shooter training at Van Wert High School/Middle School and the Performing Arts Center on Saturday. Sgt. Brock Blackmore was put in charge of planning and coordinating the exercise along with Detective Nathan Huebner of the Sheriff’s Office The law enforcement agencies thanked the school, staff and students who volunteered to make the training successful. Training events like this are used to prepare the agencies on how to respond and react in the event the community is ever in need of assistance in a situation like this. Bob Barnes photos